Israeli army kills 2 more Palestinians in southern Gaza despite ceasefire

Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the military said, in the latest violation of a fragile ceasefire agreement.

A military statement said the two were shot dead for allegedly attempting to cross the "yellow line," a demarcation line outlined under the ceasefire agreement that separates areas still under Israeli military control from those where Palestinians are permitted to move.

Israeli forces routinely shoot at Palestinians who approach, even without crossing, the "yellow line" in areas where movement is permitted.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 266 Palestinians have been killed and 635 others injured by Israeli fire since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10.

The Israeli army launched a brutal offensive on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 69,000 people, mostly women and children, injuring over 170,000 others, and reducing the enclave to rubble.

Phase one of the ceasefire deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.