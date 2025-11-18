Growing concerns in Israel over Türkiye

According to the Israel-based think tank INSS, one of the primary areas of concern for Israel is the growing influence of Türkiye on the arrangements planned to be established in Gaza after the ceasefire.

In particular, the potential inclusion of Turkish troops in the International Stability Force that is anticipated to be established in the Gaza Strip has met with strong objections in Tel Aviv.

Another area of concern is the increasing presence of Türkiye in Syria following the potential fall of the Assad regime, as well as Türkiye 's naval power advantage in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The report highlighted Türkiye 's role in pressing Hamas to agree to a ceasefire in October and facilitating the release of Israeli hostages. During the "peace summit" in Sharm El-Sheikh, U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks that "Whenever I need him, he is always there" about Erdoğan, viewing him as someone capable of resolving issues in the Middle East and "ending wars," were significant in demonstrating Ankara's influence in the process.

Following the ceasefire in Gaza, another development monitored in Tel Aviv is Ankara's acceleration of its political and humanitarian initiatives in the region.

A few days after the ceasefire came into effect, Ankara appointed a former head of AFAD and ambassador as the "Humanitarian Aid Coordinator for Palestine." Turkish aid organizations are currently sharing photos of teams with Turkish flags involved in debris removal, medical aid, and food distribution efforts.

Türkiye 's initiative to establish a domestic "Iron Dome" air defense system and expand its shelter regulations are raising questions in Tel Aviv about Ankara's long-term defense strategy.