UN agency calls for entry of shelter supplies into Gaza

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) called Saturday for the entry of sheltering materials into the war-torn Gaza Strip as heavy rains flood tents of displaced civilians amid dire humanitarian conditions.

"Winter has come to Gaza," the UNRWA said on US social media company X.

"Winter rains in Gaza are making conditions even more desperate. Families taking shelter anywhere they can, including in makeshift tents."

The UN agency reiterated that it has the shelter supplies that are urgently needed in Gaza "to help people get through winter."

According to Gaza Civil Defense, dozens of tents sheltering displaced Palestinians were flooded in Al-Mawasi in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Since early Friday, the Gaza Strip has been under a low-pressure system accompanied by a cold air mass and heavy rainfall, compounding the sufferings of 1.5 million displaced civilians in the war-torn enclave.

Israel continues to block the entry of shelter materials such as tents and mobile homes, reneging on its obligations under a ceasefire agreement that entered into force on Oct. 10.

Israel has killed more than 69,000 people, mostly women and children, in Gaza since October 2023 and reduced the enclave to rubble.



