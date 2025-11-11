6,000 Gazans amputated since start of Israeli war: Health Ministry

Gaza's Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 6,000 amputations in the enclave since the start of Israel's two-year war in October 2023.

A ministry statement said that children account for 25% of the total amputations, and women make up 12.7%.

"The shortage of medical supplies and assistive devices exacerbates the suffering of the wounded and amputees," it added.

"These figures reflect the profound humanitarian suffering experienced by thousands of the wounded and their families," the ministry said, calling for urgent rehabilitation and psychological and social support services, especially for children who now face permanent disabilities at an early age.

In attacks in Gaza since October 2023, Israel has killed more than 69,000 people, most of them women and children, injured over 170,600 others, and left about 9,500 missing-many believed to be trapped under destroyed homes or still unaccounted for.

The brutal Israeli war came to a halt under a ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10 under a 20-point plan by US President Donald Trump.