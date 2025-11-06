Palestinian minor killed by Israeli army fire in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian minor was killed by Israeli army fire in the West Bank city of Jenin, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

A ministry statement said Israeli forces withheld the body of the 15-year-old victim after his death in the town of Yamun, west of Jenin.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces stormed the town late Wednesday and opened fire on the young man, preventing medical teams from reaching the site to treat him.

Israeli attacks have escalated across the occupied West Bank since October 2023, killing more than 1,066 Palestinians and injuring 10,300 others, according to Palestinian figures.

Separately, illegal Israeli settlers, under the protection of the army forces, destroyed with bulldozers four container houses for the Palestinians in the Al-Hathroura Bedouin community in the Khan al-Ahmar area, east of occupied East Jerusalem, the Bedouin rights group Al-Baidar said.

According to the official Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, Israeli forces and illegal settlers carried out 766 attacks against Palestinians, their homes, property, and sources of livelihood across the West Bank in October alone.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.



