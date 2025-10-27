1 Palestinian killed, 3 injured by Israeli army fire in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian worker was killed and three others were injured by Israeli army fire on Sunday evening in the occupied West Bank, medics said.

A Health Ministry statement said Mohammad Shaour, 20, was killed by fire from Israeli forces near the town of Ad-Dhahiriya, south of Hebron in the southern West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said its teams transferred a young man to the hospital after he was shot in the leg while attempting to cross a separation barrier in the town of Al-Ram, north of East Jerusalem.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli army forces raided the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin in the northern West Bank, amid gunfire.

The PRCS said two people were also critically injured by Israeli fire in the town and were hospitalized for medical attention.

The official news agency Wafa reported that a Palestinian child was also shot and wounded by Israeli forces during a raid in the town of Turmus Ayya, northeast of Ramallah.

Authorities said that more than 1,059 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank, and 10,300 wounded by Israeli forces since October 2023.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.