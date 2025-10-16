Türkiye: Gaza ceasefire key step toward lasting peace

The ceasefire agreement in Gaza is an important step toward establishing lasting peace in the region, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"We hope that this development will be the beginning of a comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace and will ultimately contribute to the goal of a two-state solution," ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk told a weekly press briefing in Ankara.

Separately, in response to a question regarding the Türkiye's participation in the Gaza task force, ministry sources said that "with the experience gained from previous peace missions, the Turkish Armed Forces are ready to undertake any tasks assigned to them within the framework of international law for the establishment and maintenance of peace and work is being carried out in coordination with the relevant state institutions."

TÜRKİYE REMAINS COMMITTED TO SUPPORTING THE PRINCIPLE OF ONE STATE AND ONE ARMY IN SYRIA

About the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) integration into the Syrian army, the sources said "the Syrian government continues its diligent efforts toward restructuring all its institutions and bodies, as well as establishing stability and security in the country. In this context, we are continuing our efforts to enhance coordination and cooperation with the Syrian Ministry of Defense, with the aim of strengthening Syria's security capacity and contributing to the establishment of stability and security in the region by clearing it of terrorism."

"In line with the stability and security of Syria, we remain committed to supporting the principle of one state and one army. In this regard, the integration of the SDF terrorist organization into the Syrian army is of critical importance. As Türkiye, we are carrying out the necessary coordination with our counterparts on this matter and are closely following the process," the sources added.





