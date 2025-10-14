Trump avoids stance on Palestinian statehood following Gaza ceasefire deal

US President Donald Trump declined Monday to endorse a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying his current focus is on rebuilding the Gaza Strip.

"I'm talking about something very much different. We're talking about rebuilding Gaza," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One during his return flight from Egypt when asked about the remarks of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi calling for a two-state solution and an independent Palestinian state.

"I'm not talking about single state or double state or two state. We're talking about the rebuilding of Gaza," Trump said.

Earlier Monday, Trump and Sisi hosted more than 20 world leaders in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh for a summit to sign a Gaza ceasefire deal.

"A lot of people like the one-state solution. Some people like the two-state solution. We'll have to see. I haven't commented on that," Trump said, adding that he'll be in coordination with countries on future plans for Gaza.





