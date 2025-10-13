173 aid trucks enter Gaza under ceasefire deal, local authorities say

A total of 173 aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip on Sunday under a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, the Government Media Office said Monday.

"We confirm that 173 humanitarian aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip on Oct. 12 through the crossings, marking the first day following the ceasefire agreement," the media office said in a press release.

It said three cooking gas trucks and six diesel fuel trucks crossed into the enclave to operate bakeries, generators, and hospitals amid an acute shortage of essential materials.

The media office said the quantities of humanitarian aid that entered the Palestinian enclave are far from meeting "even the minimum humanitarian and living requirements of more than 2.4 million people."

It reiterated the urgent need for "a large, continuous, and organized inflow of aid, fuel, cooking gas, and relief and medical supplies."

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million people, for nearly 18 years and tightened the siege in March when it closed border crossings and blocked food and medicine deliveries, pushing the enclave into famine.

The entry of the aid trucks came after the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on Friday under US President Donald Trump's plan to end a two-year Israeli war on the enclave.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 67,800 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, leaving the enclave largely uninhabitable.





