Israeli army detains 10 Palestinians in West Bank raids amid assaults by illegal settlers

The Israeli army arrested 10 Palestinians in military raids in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, local media said.

The state news agency Wafa said that eight people were taken into Israeli custody in the town of Silwad near Ramallah in the central West Bank.

In the northern city of Nablus, two Palestinians, one of them a 14-year-old, were arrested by Israeli army forces.

Israeli forces also raided the homes of Palestinian detainees set for release under the Gaza ceasefire deal in the cities of Hebron and Tubas.

According to Wafa, the Israeli army warned their families against filming, raising flags, holding any welcoming ceremonies, or expressing any praise or gratitude toward the Palestinian group Hamas.

Under the deal, 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 serving life sentences and 1,700 others detained in Gaza since October 2023, will be released in exchange for 48 Israeli hostages.

Separately, illegal Israeli settlers burned two vehicles for Palestinian citizens in Nablus and a third car in Ramallah, witnesses told Anadolu.

In eastern Ramallah, illegal settlers cut down 150 olive trees, while others stole and destroyed beehives in the north of the city.

According to data by the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, illegal Israeli settlers carried out 7,154 assaults on Palestinians and their properties in the occupied West Bank over the course of two years, which resulted in the death of 34 Palestinians and forced migration of 33 Bedouin communities.

Local authorities said that more than 1,051 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, around 10,300 wounded, and over 20,000 arrested, including 1,600 children, since the Gaza war began two years ago.





