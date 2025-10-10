ISRAELI PRESS ANALYSIS HIGHLIGHTS TÜRKIYES KEY ROLE IN GAZA TRUCE

Haaretz noted that Türkiye is reclaiming a key role in Palestinian diplomacy, a space from which it had been previously excluded, largely at Israel's behest.

The report emphasized that Ankara's mediation efforts between Hamas and Washington are strengthening President Erdoğan's regional influence and could simultaneously secure the political existence of Hamas.

Haaretz reported President Erdoğan's statement upon returning from Azerbaijan, where he disclosed that U.S. President Donald Trump had personally asked him to persuade Hamas to accept the 20-point plan for the Gaza Strip.

The newspaper highlighted that Erdoğan's diplomatic approach is characterized by "articulating" and "persuading," deliberately avoiding the language of pressure and threats. Since launching its mediation efforts in November 2023, Ankara has positioned itself as a political partner based on "coordination, understanding, and flexibility."

TÜRKİYE'S DUAL DIPLOMATIC ROLE

The Israeli-based newspaper indicated that Ankara is currently managing two distinct diplomatic roles:

Mediator: Türkiye, along with Egypt and Qatar, is tasked with finalizing an agreement with Israel and convincing Hamas to sign it.

Guarantor: Hamas is, in turn, requesting that Türkiye act as the guarantor for the agreement's implementation.

In this capacity, Türkiye is expected to play a role in everything from maintaining the ceasefire and prisoner exchanges to the transition to a new, internationally supervised administration in Gaza. Haaretz underscores that this scenario positions Türkiye as the "honest broker," referencing Ankara's similar diplomatic success in the 2022 Ukraine-Russia grain deal.

The analysis concluded that President Erdoğan's objective is not merely to bring the parties to the table but also to have a say in the post-war order of Gaza.

Haaretz assessed, "Türkiye, which was sidelined from the Palestinian issue for years largely at Israel's request is now not only returning to the table but actively seeking a role in the future governance of Gaza."

The analysis noted that this goal alone provides a political safety net for Hamas. Despite supporting Arab-Islamic resolutions that call for Hamas's complete disbandment, the analysis suggests that Ankara may be the only actor capable of preserving the organization's political presence.