106 Palestinians killed in 143 Israeli strikes in last 72 hours: Gaza government

Palestinians move at Al Saraya square as smoke rises following Israeli air strike in Tal Al Hawa nighbourhood during an Israeli military operation in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, 06 October 2025. (EPA)

The Israeli army killed 106 civilians in the Gaza Strip in three days despite ongoing ceasefire efforts, according to the Gaza Government Media Office.

The office said in a statement late Monday that 143 Israeli artillery and airstrikes targeted areas densely populated with civilians and displaced people across the enclave since Saturday.

The Israeli strikes claimed the lives of 106 people, including women and children. The statement added that 65 of the deaths were from Gaza City alone.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump called on Israel to "stop bombing Gaza immediately" after the Palestinian group Hamas responded positively to his ceasefire plan.

The Gaza government denounced Israel's ongoing genocidal crimes against Palestinians and stressed that it proves "(Israeli) occupation's disregard to all international calls" to peace.

The government called on the US and the international community "to take serious, effective, and urgent action to stop the aggression and consolidate the true meaning of stopping the war in the Gaza Strip."

Israeli and Hamas delegations started indirect negotiations in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday under Trump's 20-point plan that calls for the release of Israeli captives within 72 hours of Israel's approval, a ceasefire, and the disarmament of Hamas.

The Israeli military has killed over 67,100 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave all but uninhabitable and has led to mass displacement, starvation, and the proliferation of disease.