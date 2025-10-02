Israeli forces ram Gaza-bound flotilla vessel, fire water cannons at fleet

Sailing boats, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to reach Gaza and break Israel's naval blockade, sail off Koufonisi islet, Greece, September 26, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

Israeli forces rammed a vessel belonging to the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, deployed water cannons against the fleet and mistreated its activists.

"The Israeli occupation is using violence against our ships, deliberately ramming one of them, deploying water cannons, and brutally mistreating peaceful detainees from 50 countries around the world," the International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza said on the US social media company X's platform.

The organizers called for urgent international intervention, warning that "governments must act, as peoples across world capitals are rising in anger."

The flotilla, loaded mainly with humanitarian aid and medical supplies, set sail at the end of August and was expected to reach Gaza's coast Thursday morning under normal circumstances.