Iraq welcomes Trump’s plan to end Gaza war

Iraq welcomed on Wednesday US President Donald Trump's plan to end the Israeli war in Gaza, rebuild the enclave, and prevent the displacement of Palestinians.

A Foreign Ministry statement on the US social media company X hailed the plan's items on halting the war, rebuilding the Gaza Strip, preventing the forced displacement of Palestinians, and opposing the annexation of the West Bank.

The ministry expressed hope that the plan will help end the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza and ensure the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid without restrictions, while blocking any attempts to displace the population.

Qatar confirmed on Tuesday that the Palestinian resistance group Hamas received Trump's proposed plan from mediators late Monday and pledged that it will review it "responsibly."

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt released a statement on Monday asserting their confidence in Trump's ability to find a path to peace.

The same day, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to end Israel's war on Gaza during a White House press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The plan calls for the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners, the complete disarmament of Hamas, a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the formation of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee to govern the enclave.

A pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood is outlined in the plan as a possibility - but not a guarantee.

The Israeli army has killed over 66,100 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of disease.





