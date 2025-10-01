Gaza flotilla activists stand steadfast despite Israel’s ‘psychological warfare’

Global Sumud Flotilla activists vowed Wednesday to continue their humanitarian mission to Gaza despite Israeli attempts to intercept the convoy.

Lisi Proenca, an activist aboard the vessel Sirius, shared in a press conference the moments that they encountered Israeli naval boats on Wednesday morning.

"It was like a big mess, but it didn't hit our boat. It came really close, and then they were circling our boats," Proenca said, noting that their internet and communication networks were disrupted by Israeli forces.

"They made it really clear that they wanted to be seen. At some point, they started shining lights at us and the light from the ocean zone," she said.

"For me, that was an intimidation act and psychological warfare," the activist said.

She added that Israeli boats left the area 15 minutes later. "Then everybody started chanting: Free, free Palestine!"

For her part, Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, warned that any Israeli interception of the vessels will be unlawful, as "Gaza waters are not under the legitimate authority of Israel."





