1 killed in airstrike in Syria’s Idlib countryside

One person was killed in an airstrike on his home in northwestern Syria's Idlib countryside on Sunday, local media reported.

The state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV said drones believed to belong to the US-led coalition against the terror group ISIS (Daesh) struck the house in Al-Tamanah town, south of the Idlib countryside.

No details were yet available about the identity of the dead person.

The Global Coalition against the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist organization was formed in September 2024 with the stated goals of eliminating the terror group from Iraq and Syria.

The coalition's military presence in Syria will continue until September 2026 to prevent a resurgence of the ISIS threat in northeastern Syria.