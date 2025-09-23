PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO HOLDING ELECTIONS WITHIN A YEAR AFTER END OF ISRAELS WAR IN GAZA

Palestinian president affirms commitment to holding elections within a year after end of Israel's war in Gaza

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday reaffirmed his commitment to organizing presidential and parliamentary elections within one year after the end of Israel's war on Gaza.

Speaking via video to an international conference on Palestine in New York, held on the eve this week's UN General Assembly, Abbas said the Palestinian people seek "a state based on pluralism and the peaceful transfer of power."

The Palestinian president also urged countries that have not yet recognized the state of Palestine to do so.

Abbas was among 80 Palestinian officials whose visas were revoked by the US State Department and so are unable to attend this week's UN events in New York in person.

In a much-awaited move, earlier Monday French President Emmanuel Macron told the same conference: "I declare that today France recognizes the state of Palestine."