TÜRKIYES COMMUNICATIONS CHIEF WELCOMES RECOGNITION OF PALESTINE BY UK, CANADA, AUSTRALIA

Türkiye's communications director welcomed the UK, Canada, and Australia's decisions to recognize Palestine as a state, calling the move a demonstration of commitment to international law and universal human values.

In a statement Sunday on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Burhanettin Duran said countries that recognize Palestine and condemn Israel's attacks on civilians in Gaza "are standing on the right side of history."

He added that Türkiye believes the move will encourage other nations to follow suit and help Palestine gain the international recognition it deserves.

Duran said Türkiye will continue to support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital and defend the "legitimate rights of the Palestinian people" on every platform.

The UK, Canada, and Australia on Sunday officially recognized Palestine as a state ahead of the UN General Assembly. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry welcomed the move, calling it a "courageous decision."