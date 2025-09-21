Israel shuts main crossing with Jordan again after death of 2 soldiers

Israel on Sunday closed the main crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan, Palestinian and Jordanian officials confirmed.

The Palestinian General Authority for Crossings and Borders said the Israeli side shut the King Hussein/Allenby Bridge "in both directions," blocking departures from the West Bank and entries from Jordan.

"As a result, the crossing will remain closed today, Sunday. Travelers are advised to follow our official platforms for updates," the authority said in a statement.

Jordan's Public Security Directorate issued a similar notice, saying passenger traffic at the terminal had been suspended "from the Israeli side" and urged travelers to monitor the media for further announcements.

The closure came only hours after the crossing had briefly reopened on Sunday. It had first been sealed on Thursday, after Israel said that a Jordanian driver had opened fire on its soldiers at the terminal, killing two. Jordanian authorities later said an investigation was underway.

In September 2024, a Jordanian truck driver opened fire at the same crossing, killing three Israelis before being shot dead.





