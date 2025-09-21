10 Israeli soldiers injured as military vehicle overturns near Gaza City

Ten Israeli soldiers were injured Sunday morning when a military Humvee overturned on the outskirts of Gaza City, according to Israeli media.

Army Radio reported that the vehicle flipped around north of the Gaza Strip, without specifying the cause.

The Walla news site said all 10 soldiers were hurt in the crash, with two flown by helicopter to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem and eight others taken by ambulance.\

Channel 7 reported that the wounded soldiers belonged to the Kfir Brigade. The army said it had opened an investigation into the incident.

In recent days, the Israeli army has deployed thousands of soldiers into Gaza City as part of its wider push to reoccupy the enclave. Citing military sources, Walla estimated that nearly 70,000 Israeli troops are now operating in the city.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has been carrying out a genocide in Gaza which has so far killed over 65,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The onslaught has displaced hundreds of thousands alongside a blockade on humanitarian aid that has claimed the lives of at least 442 Palestinians, including 147 children.





