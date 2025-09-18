Iran urges Europeans to show ‘faith in diplomacy,’ criticizes move to reimpose sanctions

Iran on Wednesday criticized France, Germany and the UK for seeking to reinstate UN sanctions on Tehran under the so-called "snapback mechanism," calling on them to show "faith in diplomacy."

In a joint telephone call with the foreign ministers of the three countries and the EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated Iran's "principled stance on preserving dialogue and diplomacy as essential tools to prevent further escalation," the state news agency IRNA reported.

He said the move by the Europeans to reinstate UN sanctions on Iran was "legally and logically unjustifiable."

"It is now up to the other side to demonstrate seriousness and faith in diplomacy," he said.

Araghchi said Iran is ready "to reach a fair and balanced solution that ensures mutual interests."

"Achieving such an outcome requires a responsible and independent approach from the European trio, free from the influence of actors who disregard diplomacy and the principles of international law."

Earlier Wednesday, the three European nations urged Iran to permit international inspections at sensitive nuclear sites, warning that blocking them could result in harsher sanctions against the country.

France, Germany and the UK, known as the E3, are signatories to the 2015 nuclear agreement, which placed limits on Iran's nuclear activities.

Under the pact, endorsed by the UN Security Council, Iran agreed to limit its uranium enrichment and allow international inspectors to verify that its nuclear program served only peaceful purposes.

After US and Israeli attacks on Iran in June, Tehran halted cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, claiming that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was biased against it.

On Aug. 28, the E3 countries triggered the "snapback" mechanism under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which will restore sanctions in 30 days if Iran fails to meet its obligations.