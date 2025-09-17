Israel’s new ground offensive in Gaza City 'horrific': Canada

Israel's new ground offensive in Gaza City is "horrific," Canada's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"It worsens the humanitarian crisis and jeopardizes the release of the hostages.

"The Government of Israel must adhere to international law," the ministry said on the US social media company X's platform.

Canada stands with international partners in urging an immediate and permanent ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian aid and the release of all hostages, it added.

More than 100 Palestinians were killed in renewed Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

The deadly attacks came as the Israeli army opened a new phase of its ground offensive in Gaza City as part of a broader strategy to re-occupy the entire city.

Nearly one million Palestinians, most of them displaced from other parts of the enclave, remain trapped in the city under relentless attacks.

The Israeli army has killed nearly 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023.





