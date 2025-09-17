Israeli forces intrude into 2 southern Syrian towns

Israeli forces intruded into two southern Syrian towns on Wednesday and began a house-to-house search, with some troops standing on rooftops, causing panic among locals, according to local media.

Syria's state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV said that the Israeli army vehicles carrying troops entered the Jubata al-Khashab and Ufania towns of the Quneitra countryside, an area located within the disengagement zone in the occupied Golan Heights.

The army deployed in the area, conducting house-to-house searches and stationing on rooftops with Israeli drones flying at low altitude overhead.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army regarding the media reports.

In recent months, the Israeli army has been staging several cross-border raids into Syria's southern provinces, including Quneitra, despite international calls for halting violations of Syria's sovereignty.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.





