Israel threatens more strikes to force Gaza City evacuation

The Israeli military on Tuesday threatened Gaza City residents with more intense strikes as part of its plan to occupy the city and forcibly displace them.

"The Israeli army has begun destroying Hamas infrastructure in Gaza City," army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a post on the US social media company X, directly threatening Gazans with heavy strikes to force them to flee the city.

"Gaza City is a dangerous combat zone. Remaining in the area puts you in danger," he added, urging residents to evacuate south via Al-Rashid Street "as quickly as possible, by vehicle or on foot," toward designated areas in southern Gaza.

He claimed that more than 40% of the city's population had already relocated.





