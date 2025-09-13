Thousands in New Zealand demonstrate for Palestine

About 20,000 people on Saturday held a pro-Palestine demonstration in New Zealand's biggest city Auckland, urging the government to sanction Israel, Radio New Zealand (RNZ) reported.

Protesters at the "March for Humanity" also urged for an immediate unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and an immediate end to the blockade and reinstatement of UN agency for Palestinian refugees to allow life-saving aid to safely enter the Palestinian territory.

Demonstrators marched through the streets waving Palestinian flags and carrying banners with slogans such as "Don't Normalize Genocide" and "Grow a Spine, Stand with Palestine" until the afternoon.

Aotearoa for Palestine spokeswoman Nadine Mortaja earlier said the event would mark the largest march for Palestine in New Zealand's history.

Israel's offensive on Gaza has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians since October 2023, devastating the enclave and leading to the spread of famine.





