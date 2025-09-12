UN agency warns Gaza civilians face extreme conditions

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned on Friday that civilians in Gaza are trapped under dire conditions, with families facing worsening food insecurity and no safe place to seek shelter.

"In Gaza, civilians are trapped with nowhere safe to go," said UNRWA in a statement on the US social media company X.

"Families continue to face extreme conditions and rising food insecurity," it added, noting that "urgent action is needed. #Ceasefire, before it's too late."

The agency has repeatedly raised alarm over the collapse of basic services in the enclave, where more than two million people are enduring shortages of food, clean water, fuel, and medicine amid ongoing hostilities.

Since March 2, Israeli authorities have completely closed all Gaza border crossings, pushing the territory's 2.4 million population into famine.

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 64,700 Palestinians since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





