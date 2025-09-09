Fresh Israeli strikes leave 11 dead, over 25 trapped under rubble in Gaza

Palestinians react as the al-Roya residential building is hit by an Israeli airstrike in the west of Gaza City, Gaza Strip, 08 September 2025. (EPA photo)

A series of Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday left at least 11 people dead and more than 25 others trapped under the rubble, medical sources said.

Six of them were killed while waiting for aid delivery in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, the sources told Anadolu.

Five more were killed when the Israeli army opened fire on civilians waiting for aid delivery in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

The Israeli army shelled a house sheltering many displaced civilians in the Shati refugee camp. Several people were injured in the attack, while more than 25 people were trapped under the rubble, civil defense teams said in a statement.

In Gaza City's Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, the army detonated several homes by blowing up booby-trapped robots, as Israeli artillery shelled the area.

The Israeli army also carried out artillery shelling on Khan Younis and the Bureij refugee camp, located in the central Gaza Strip. There was no report of casualties yet.

On Tuesday morning, the army issued an evacuation order for the entire Gaza City, compelling nearly 1 million residents to leave their homes and shelters and move south to Al-Mawasi of Khan Younis.

Israel has killed more than 64,500 Palestinians in a brutal offensive in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and pushed the entire population into famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.