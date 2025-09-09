Fresh Israeli attacks reported in Lebanon, Syria

The Israeli military has once again carried out attacks in Lebanon and Syria.



In Lebanon, a vehicle was hit by an Israeli drone, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) said.



One person was seriously injured in the attack, around 25 kilometres south of the capital Beirut, NNA said.



Meanwhile, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said Israeli airstrikes hit near the cities of Homs and Latakia. There were initially no reports of casualties.



The Foreign Ministry in Damascus strongly condemned the renewed attacks, calling them a blatant violation of international law that jeopardizes the security of the entire region.



The Israeli military said upon request that it was investigating the incidents.



Israeli strikes have continued almost daily in Lebanon despite a ceasefire with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia, which took effect in November.



The Israeli military has also carried out heavy attacks in neighbouring Syria since the fall of former dictator Bashar al-Assad in December.



Critics accuse Israel of deliberately trying to destabilize the country after the overthrow.