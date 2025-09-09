Dozens of families displaced as Israel hits high-rise buildings in Gaza City: UNRWA

People walk past rubble in the aftermath of an Israeli strike the previous day on Salam Tower in Gaza City on September 9, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) on Tuesday said that dozens of Palestinian families were displaced after the Israeli army targeted high-rise buildings in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip.

"The attacks on residential towers in Gaza have displaced dozens of families, many left on the streets without shelter or basic necessities," UNRWA said on US social media company X.

On Friday, the Israeli army began to bomb multi-story buildings sheltering hundreds of displaced civilians in Gaza City as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with a plan to occupy the entire city.

In the latest attacks, the army targeted on Monday Gaza City's Salam Tower and Al-Ruya Tower, multi-story buildings sheltering hundreds of displaced Palestinians.

The UN agency said that the restrictions imposed by the Israeli army on the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip deepen "the suffering of already displaced persons."

"We need a ceasefire now," UNRWA said.

Israel has killed more than 64,500 Palestinians in a brutal offensive in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and pushed the entire population into famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.