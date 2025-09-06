At least 5 killed in fresh Israeli strike on refugee camp in Gaza City

The Israeli army killed five Palestinians and injured others in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday, local media said.

According to the state news agency Wafa, the Israeli army targeted a house for a Palestinian family in the Shati refugee camp, western Gaza City, killing five and injuring others.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes carried out strikes on the eastern areas of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

The genocide in Gaza entered day 700 on Friday, with Israel having killed at least 64,300 Palestinians. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



