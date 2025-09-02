Israeli army kills 33 more Palestinians, including aid seekers, in Gaza Strip

At least 33 people, including aid seekers, were killed by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, according to medics.

A medical source told Anadolu that four people were killed and others injured when Israeli drones struck a group of civilians in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip.

Nine people were killed in Israeli strikes that targeted residential buildings in the Sheikh Ridwan neighborhood of Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip.

Twelve others lost their lives when the Israeli army targeted a building in the Tel Hawa neighborhood of the same city. Three others were killed when Israeli warplanes targeted an aid distribution point in the neighborhood.

In the southern Gaza Strip, the Israeli army opened fire on civilians waiting for aid in Khan Younis, killing five people and injuring others.