5 Palestinians injured as Israeli army fires on vehicle in occupied West Bank

Five Palestinians were injured Monday evening, one of them critically, after Israeli forces opened fire on a vehicle in Tubas, a city in occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that five members of one family were brought to Tubas Government Hospital after an assault by Israeli forces assault on the town of Tammun.

The casualties included the father, who suffered a critical head wound, the mother, who sustained moderate injuries, and three children with minor injuries, according to the ministry.

Earlier, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its teams treated three people inside a vehicle after Israeli forces opened fire in Tammun, noting that one was hit in the head by a live round fragment, another in the shoulder, and a third in the legs.

Meanwhile, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa also said Israeli special forces had infiltrated the town of Tammun.

Palestinian state radio Voice of Palestine reported that the Israeli army was sending additional reinforcements toward the town following the infiltration.

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, over 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, according to the Health Ministry.

In an advisory opinion in July last year, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





