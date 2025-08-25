Death toll from Israeli strikes on Yemeni capital rises to 10

A view of the police cordon at the damaged gas station after the Israeli army targeted a Yemen Petroleum Company gas station on 60th Street in Sanaa, Yemen on August 25, 2025. (AA Photo)

The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa rose to 10, the Houthi-run Health Ministry said on Monday.

Israeli warplanes struck several sites in Sanaa on Sunday, including the presidential palace, two power plants, and a fuel storage facility.

A ministry statement said that 92 people were also injured in the attacks, including seven children and three women.

The Israeli army claimed that Sunday's strikes came in response to repeated Houthi attacks against Israel.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have launched missile and drone strikes on Israeli targets and targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 62,700 people have been killed in an Israeli offensive since October 2023.