Israel carries out airstrike in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army targeted an area between the towns of Ramyah and Beit Lif in southern Lebanon, media reports said Saturday.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) said an Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle struck the area. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Israeli military has not yet issued a statement about the strike.

On Aug. 22, Israel conducted a drone strike on the border town of Ayta ash-Shab, in the Nabatieh governorate, killing one person.

Despite a cease-fire that took effect Nov. 27, 2024, the Israeli army has continued near-daily air and ground attacks in southern Lebanon. Israel has carried out more than 4,300 violations in Lebanon since the truce began, leaving at least 245 people dead and 513 wounded.

While the Israeli military has partially withdrawn from southern Lebanon, it continues to hold five strategic hilltops captured in the latest clashes.