Famine claims 8 more lives in Israel-blockaded Gaza

Eight more Palestinians, including a child, died from malnutrition caused by a choking Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, a health official said Sunday.

Munir al-Bursh, Director General of Gaza's Health Ministry, said on the US social media company X, that the new fatalities brought the death toll since October 2023 to 289, including 115 children.

Israel has killed more than 62,600 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





