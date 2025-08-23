Israeli strikes kill 28 more Palestinians across Gaza Strip

Smoke rises following an Israeli strike, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, August 23, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

At least 28 Palestinians were killed in latest Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to medical sources.

At least three Palestinians, including two children, were killed and others wounded in an Israeli artillery strike that targeted homes in the town of Jabalia al-Nazla in northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli artillery also shelled tents sheltering displaced families in the Asdaa area of Khan Younis, killing 16 people, including six children and an infant, and wounding several others.

In a separate strike, an Israeli drone targeted a house in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, leaving two dead and others wounded.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces while waiting for aid near a distribution point close to the Morag axis, southeast of Khan Younis.

Another civilian waiting for aid was shot dead near the Israeli-controlled Netzarim corridor.

Since May 27, Israel has enforced a unilateral aid delivery mechanism through the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, backed by Israel and the US but rejected by the UN and major relief groups.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, this mechanism has led to the killing of 2,060 Palestinians and the wounding of over 15,197 people while waiting for aid, prompting Palestinians and international rights groups to describe it as "death traps."

In central Gaza, three Palestinians were killed and others wounded when an Israeli drone struck a family home in Maghazi refugee camp.

The Al-Awda Hospital also reported casualties after Israeli drones hit an apartment in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The facility said it received two bodies and 26 injuries in the past 24 hours, mostly from drone strikes on residential areas and gatherings near aid distribution points south of Wadi Gaza.

In the north, Israeli bombardment continued on Gaza City's Zeitoun neighborhood, accompanied by widespread demolitions of buildings as part of Israel's plan to reoccupy the territory.

Overall, Israel has killed over 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.