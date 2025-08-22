'Stain on humanity’: Saudi Arabia slams Israel for committing genocide against starving Gazans

Reseel Abu Masoud, a two-month-old girl who is malnourished, according to doctors, lies at Nasser Hospital, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, August 22, 2025. (REUTERS)

Saudi Arabia on Friday accused Israel of committing genocide against starving civilians in Gaza, describing the famine officially declared in the Palestinian enclave as a "stain on the conscience of humanity."

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said the famine, confirmed by the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), is a direct result of systematic crimes committed by the Israeli army, including the obstruction of humanitarian aid and forced displacement of civilians under siege.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its deep concern following the IPC report and the official declaration of famine in Gaza," the ministry said.

It added: "The continuation of these crimes without deterrence or accountability represents a disgrace to the international community."

Riyadh condemned what it called "repeated genocide crimes" by Israeli forces and called on the international community, particularly permanent members of the UN Security Council, to take urgent steps to end the famine and stop Israel's extermination war against the Palestinian people.

The Saudi statement reaffirmed the Kingdom's firm stance in support of the Palestinian cause and called for an immediate humanitarian intervention to halt the suffering and prevent further loss of life.

The IPC's latest report, released Friday, confirmed that famine conditions are already present in Gaza, affecting over 500,000 people. The crisis, described by UN agencies as entirely man-made, is projected to spread further south in the coming weeks, unless a large-scale humanitarian response is urgently allowed.

UN officials and humanitarian agencies have blamed Israel's blockade, destruction of civilian infrastructure, repeated displacement, and severe restrictions on aid deliveries as the main drivers of the famine.

Israel has killed over 62,200 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.