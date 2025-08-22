At least 25 killed, dozens injured in fresh Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip

The Israeli army killed at least 25 people since the early hours of Friday across the Gaza Strip, according to medics.

Medical sources told Anadolu that 12 people, including women and children, were killed and dozens injured when Israeli artillery shelled a school sheltering hundreds of displaced civilians in the Sheikh Ridwan neighborhood of Gaza City.

Five members of a family, including three children, were killed in an Israeli strike on a tent for displaced people in the same neighborhood.

The Israeli army targeted a residential building in Shati refugee camp, western Gaza City, killing a Palestinian couple and their two daughters.

In southeastern Gaza City, Israeli aircraft struck a group of civilians in the Sabra neighborhood, resulting in the death of a mother and son, while another strike on a house in the same area killed and injured several others.

The Israeli army carried out intense bombardment in the vicinity of a medical center and a mosque in the Sabra neighborhood.

In the central Gaza Strip, two Palestinians were killed and five others injured when two Israeli suicide drones targeted a residential apartment in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The Israeli army hit a water desalination plant in the Asdaa city of western Khan Younis, injuring displaced civilians waiting to receive water.

Several Palestinians were also injured in an Israeli strike that targeted an abandoned house in the Khan Younis refugee camp.

Israel has killed more than 62,100 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





