Israeli army launches ‘new stage’ of offensive to occupy Gaza City

The Israeli army said Wednesday it lunched a "new phase" of its ongoing offensive to reoccupy Gaza City, as Israel escalated its genocidal war on the Palestinian enclave.

"We have begun preliminary operations and the first stages of the attack on Gaza City. Our forces are now holding the outskirts of Gaza City," military spokesman Effie Defrin told a press conference.

He stressed that the army has begun the second phase of its ground assault, code-named Operation Gideon's Chariots.

"Hamas today is not the same Hamas that existed before the operation," Defrin said.

According to Defrin, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir "has instructed that 60,000 call-up notices be sent to reservists to facilitate the expansion of the offense, and ordered that 20,000 orders of reservists currently serving be extended."

The spokesman said that the Israeli army has 75% "operational control" of the Gaza Strip.

On Aug. 8, Israel's Security Cabinet approved a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to gradually reoccupy the Gaza Strip, beginning with Gaza City.

The plan envisions forcing nearly 1 million Palestinians southward, encircling the city, and carrying out ground raids into residential districts.

On Aug. 11, as part of the first steps, the Israeli army launched a wide assault on the Zeitoun neighborhood in southeastern Gaza City. Witnesses said the operation involved blowing up homes with explosive-laden robots, artillery fire, indiscriminate shooting, and mass displacement.

Israel has killed more than 62,100 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





