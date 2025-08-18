Child among 4 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza City

The Israeli army killed four Palestinians in fresh strikes that targeted the northern and central Gaza Strip on Monday, according to local media.

The state news agency Wafa reported that three people, including a little girl, were killed in an Israeli strike on displaced civilians in Gaza City.

The body of a Palestinian woman was transferred to Al-Awda Hospital after the Israeli army shelled Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. A number of others were also injured in the attack, the hospital administration said in a statement.

Israel has killed more than 61,900 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





