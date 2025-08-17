7 more Gazans die of Israel-induced starvation as death toll nears 260

Seven more Palestinians, including two children, died of malnutrition and starvation in the Israel-blockaded Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, a health official said Sunday.

The new fatalities brought the famine-linked death toll since October 2023 to 258 people, including 110 children, Munir al-Bursh, Director General of Gaza's Health Ministry, added in a statement on US social media company X.

Since March 2, Israeli authorities have completely closed all Gaza border crossings, creating famine-like conditions for the territory's 2.4 million population.

Israel has killed 61,900 Palestinians in a brutal assault in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



