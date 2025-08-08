UK minister for homeless resigns over increased rents she charged

Britain's minister for dealing with homelessness, Rushanara Ali, resigned from the government on Thursday after it was revealed that she had considerably hiked the rent at a property she owns.

"It is with a heavy heart that I offer you my resignation as a minister," said Ali, under-secretary of state for homelessness in the Labour government, in her letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Her resignation came a day after the I-Paper daily reported she had given four tenants four months to leave a London house she owned and then leased it again a few weeks later with the rent more than 700 pounds ($940) higher.

Several associations campaigning against homelessness and opposition lawmakers said the 50-year-old had to resign.

"Further to recent reporting, I wanted to make it clear that at all times I have followed all relevant legal requirements. I believe I took my responsibilities and duties seriously, and the facts demonstrate this," Ali said in her letter, released by the prime minister's office.

"However, it is clear that continuing in my role will be a distraction from the ambitious work of the government," she added.

In response, Starmer thanked Ali for her "diligent work" at the housing ministry, adding: "Your efforts to put in measures to repeal the Vagrancy Act will have a significant impact."