Israel says it intercepted missile launched from Yemen

The Israeli army said early Tuesday that it intercepted a missile launched by the Houthi group from Yemen.

It said on X that sirens sounded across several areas in Israel following the firing of the projectile by the Houthis.

There was no immediate comment from the group on the Israeli claim.

The Houthis have launched 67 ballistic missiles and 17 drones at Israel since March 18, according to Israeli figures.

The group has intensified missile and drone strikes on Israel since Israeli forces resumed attacks on the Gaza Strip in March after two months of a shaky ceasefire.

Since November 2023, the group has also targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 60,800 people have been killed in an Israeli onslaught.





