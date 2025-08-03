News Middle East German FM Wadephul says Gaza is enduring 'famine'

"We have been observing for some time that the blockade that Israeli has in practice imposed on the Gaza Strip has led to famine, has led to people dying, suffering and going thirsty," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said in an interview conducted on Friday during his return flight to Germany from a visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are suffering through "famine," German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said in an interview with national public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.



Wadephul called for the UN's aid organizations and the Red Cross, along with religious and charitable organizations to be given full access to the war-ravaged region. "This could start tomorrow," he said, calling for a "fundamental change" in Israeli policy.



He acknowledged that more truckloads of aid were entering Gaza, but added: "It's still insufficient, and has to become better by the day. We will continue to stress this," he said.



Germany has since Friday joined the initiative to drop aid by parachute, but Wadephul said this provided only slight alleviation. "It must be done overland, and Israel has to facilitate this. And this is comprehended there," he told Deutschlandfunk.



Germany, traditionally a staunch ally of Israel, has been cautious in its criticism of Israeli government and military policy, but there has been a change of tone recently.



According to the acknowledged international classification on food security, the IPC, the criteria for famine in Gaza have not yet been fulfilled. Under the IPC criteria, famine is declared when all three criteria of extreme food shortage, acute malnutrition and hunger-related deaths are met.



IPC experts have said the most recent data show the first two conditions fulfilled, with widespread extreme food insecurity across most of Gaza and acute malnutrition reported in Gaza City.



















