UAE, Jordan lead Gaza aid airdrop with France, Germany, Italy, Spain

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Jordan led a multinational airdrop Friday of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, joined by aircraft from France, Germany, Italy and Spain, according to the Foreign Ministry of the Gulf nation.

UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke by phone with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, to discuss the humanitarian developments in Gaza and ways to enhance relief coordination efforts.

Sheikh Abdullah said under the directives of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country continues to lead global initiatives to provide urgent humanitarian support to Palestinians in Gaza through land, air and sea operations amid severe humanitarian conditions.

He said the 59th airdrop operation of humanitarian aid was implemented Friday, led by the UAE and Jordan, alongside seven aircraft from France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Abdullah described the effort as an effective model of international cooperation in humanitarian response.

The Israeli army announced earlier that it would allow foreign countries to airdrop aid into Gaza.

Previously, aid parachuted into famine-stricken Gaza, where Israel has been accused of imposing starvation, had been seen falling on civilians and causing fatalities.

Some of the aid dropped from planes also fell into the sea, prompting starving civilians to rush to the shores and waters, and it has drawn criticism because of the parachute-drop method.

Last week, the UN World Food Program (WFP) warned that one-third of Gaza's population had gone without food for several consecutive days due to the Israeli siege.

WFP estimates that one in four Palestinians in Gaza faces famine-like conditions, and 100,000 women and children are suffering from acute malnutrition.

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza for 18 years, and since March 2 has sealed all border crossings, blocking the entry of humanitarian aid and worsening already dire conditions in the enclave.

Palestinian officials have said a minimum of 600 aid trucks are needed per day to meet the needs of the territory's 2.4 million people.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 60,300 Palestinians. The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave and led to food shortages.