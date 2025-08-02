Pakistan inducts Chinese Z-10ME helicopters to boost battlefield precision

Pakistan on Saturday inducted Chinese-made Z-10ME attack helicopters, aiming to strengthen its integrated battlefield operations and precision strike capabilities, according to a military statement.

"This state-of-the-art, all-weather platform is capable of precision strike operations day and night. Equipped with advanced radar systems and cutting-edge electronic warfare suites, the Z-10ME significantly enhances the Army's capability to engage diverse aerial and ground threats," said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing.

Army chief Gen. Asim Munir oversaw the helicopters' firepower demonstration at the Muzaffargarh Field Firing Ranges, during a visit to Multan Garrison in Punjab province.

"The induction of this potent system marks a major leap in the modernization of Army Aviation, reinforcing its integrated battlefield response and capacity to deliver decisive effects against potential adversaries," the statement added.

The Chinese Z-10ME helicopter previously drew international attention at the Singapore Airshow 2024, where it was showcased for export.





