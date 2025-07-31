SYRIAN FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS ISRAEL IS EXPLOITING MINORITIES CARD TO UNDERMINE HIS COUNTRYS SOVEREIGNTY

Syrian foreign minister says Israel is exploiting 'minorities card' to undermine his country's sovereignty

Israel is exploiting the "minorities card" to justify interference in Syria's internal affairs, said Syria's foreign minister on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Asaad al-Shaibani asserted that the country's Druze community is being manipulated to fracture Syrian society, reinforcing the claim that Damascus cannot protect all of its citizens.

"Israel systematically targets populated areas in the Suwayda province to incite civil unrest, potentially even reigniting civil war. It is critical that no party-especially Israel-exploits the 'minorities card' to justify interference in Syria's internal affairs," he stressed.

He also underscored Syria's lack of aggressive intent toward Israel, noting the government's focus on postwar reconstruction and public exhaustion after over a decade of civil war.

"The Syrian government is responsible for all its people, not select minorities. We will not allow this narrative to be weaponized again," he declared.

On bilateral ties, Shaibani described the meeting as opening "a new chapter in Russian-Syrian relations," adding: "Our nation seeks deepened cooperation with Russia."

He emphasized that Moscow had "unequivocally confirmed the absolute sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic" during transparent discussions with Lavrov.

"Syria's path to stability and recovery is impossible without halting Israel's attacks, witnessed globally. These strikes violate international law and humanitarian norms, while sabotaging our nation's reconstruction and stabilization," he said.

Shaibani also welcomed Russia's firm rejection of Israeli military actions, noting their talks had addressed Moscow's role in Syria's economic revival.

"Our discussions included Russia's role in Syria's economic recovery, grounded in international law and our people's interests. Our partnership will not dwell on the past but advance through shared responsibility and mutual respect," he said.