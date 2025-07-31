Gaza death toll passes 60,200 as Israel continues brutal war on Palestinians

A man carries the body of a Palestinian killed in an early morning Israeli airstrike on a tent, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, July 31, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

At least 60,249 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

A ministry statement said that 111 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 820 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 147,089 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

The ministry also noted that 91 Palestinians were killed and over 666 injured while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 1,330, with 8,818 others wounded, since May 27.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 9,071 people and injured 34,853 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

On Monday, Israeli rights groups B'Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel accused Israel of committing a genocide in Gaza, citing the systematic destruction of Palestinian society and the deliberate dismantling of the territory's healthcare system.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.