SAUDI ARABIA CONDEMNS KNESSETS WEST BANK ANNEXATION VOTE

Saudi Arabia denounced on Thursday the approval of the Israeli Knesset (parliament) for a non-binding motion on the annexation of the occupied West Bank.

In an official statement, the Foreign Ministry expressed "the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and strongest denunciation of the Israeli Knesset's demand to impose control over the occupied West Bank and Palestinian Jordan Valley, which constitutes a blatant violation of international law and UN resolutions."

The ministry accused Israel of committing "provocative actions" that "undermine efforts toward achieving peace through the two-state solution."

On Wednesday, the Israeli Knesset approved a non-binding agenda proposal to annex the occupied West Bank, with 71 members voting in favor.





