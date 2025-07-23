WHO chief warns of 'deadly surge' in malnutrition-related deaths in Gaza

Palestinians gather to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in the northern Gaza Strip, September 11, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

The World Health Organization chief warned on Wednesday that Gaza is now facing "mass starvation" with a sharp rise in malnutrition-related deaths, including children, amid severe aid restrictions and the ongoing conflict.

"We are now witnessing a deadly surge in malnutrition-related deaths," Tedros Ghebreyesus told a press briefing in Geneva, noting that 2.1 million people in the enclave are trapped in a war zone.

"Since July 17, severe acute malnutrition centers are full, without sufficient supplies for emergency feeding," Tedros said.

On the severe impact on children, he said that so far this year, the WHO has documented 21 deaths related to malnutrition of children aged under 5.

Global acute malnutrition rates in Gaza now exceed 10%, while over 20% of pregnant and breastfeeding women screened are malnourished, many severely, he said, adding that the collapse of aid pipelines and access restrictions are accelerating the crisis.

A complete blockade from early March to mid-May prevented any food deliveries to Gaza for nearly 80 consecutive days. Although deliveries have resumed, they remain "far below what is needed" to sustain the population, according to the WHO chief.

The water situation is also dire. Tedros said 95% of households face severe shortages, with daily access far below the minimum required for drinking, cooking, and hygiene.

He described scenes of desperation, with children crying themselves to sleep from hunger and food distribution sites becoming "places of violence" as health authorities report over 1,000 people have been killed in Gaza while trying to get food from these sites since May 27.

"There is mass starvation," he said. "We demand that there is full access, and we demand that there is a ceasefire."

Israel has killed more than 59,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages.

GLOBAL DISEASE ELIMINATION EFFORTS ADVANCE



On a more positive note, Tedros said the WHO officially certified the South American nation of Suriname as malaria-free, marking a significant milestone in global health efforts to combat the disease.

Suriname has become the 47th country or territory to achieve this certification, with more to follow, he added.

The WHO has also validated the elimination of the eye disease trachoma as a public health problem in both Burundi and Senegal, he announced.

With these new achievements, a total of 57 countries have now eliminated at least one neglected tropical disease, indicating continued progress in reducing the burden of preventable illnesses in vulnerable populations.























